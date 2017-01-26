Man with concealed weapons permit fends off suspect who attempted to rob Lutz convenience store

A customer with a concealed weapons permit shot a man in the leg to thwart an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Lutz early Thursday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Lilly, 30, who has been arrested by the agency several times, was armed when he walked into the Marathon store, at 26556 Wesley Chapel Blvd., around 6:40 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk, deputies said.

The customer shot Lilly in the right thigh, deputies said.

"He (the customer) definitely stopped the crime from being committed and may have saved someone's life," Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll said. "Preliminary information indicates he exercised his right with a concealed weapons permit — he was in accordance with the law in what happened."

A Pasco County deputy arrived as the situation unfolded and subdued Lilly near the front door with the help of citizens, deputies said.

Lilly was flown to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with tampabay.com for updates.