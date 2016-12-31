Man with firearm hides face, robs Tampa convenience store

TAMPA — Police are looking for a man carrying a firearm who concealed his face and robbed the Convenient Food Mart at West Columbus Drive and North Boulevard on Friday night.

The robbery occurred about 9:40 p.m. The robber pointed a firearm at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register and safe. He fled from the store on foot with cash.

The robber is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any regarding on this case may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads, and Droids.