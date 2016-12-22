Sheriff: Deputies shoot Palm Harbor man wielding crossbow

PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who they said aimed a loaded crossbow at fellow deputies who were investigating a domestic disturbance Thursday night.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said deputies were called to the residence at 252 Whisper Lake Road around 7:15 p.m. to investigate the dispute between 55-year-old Stanley Eversol and his gifrlfriend, Lora Richter.

Gualtieri said Richter had recently won a European vacation in which she could take a guest and Eversol became angry when she decided to take a friend on the trip instead of him. Eversol threatened Richter with the crossbow for days, according to Gualtieri, and said he'd kill cops if she called law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office said Richter's friend became worried when Richter stopped texting her, and she had her daughter go to the residence. The daughter went to the residence and called deputies when she saw Eversol outside the home holding the crossbow.

When deputies arrived at the residence, one noticed Eversol holding the loaded crossbow in the window, Gualtieri said. Eversol then exited the home and pointed the crossbow at two deputies.

Two other deputies from across the street, Casey Hunter and Brian Sudbrink, each fired two rounds at Eversol from semiautomic rifles, Gualtieri said.

Eversol was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died from his injuries. None of the deputies involved were injured.

"We're lucky the deputies weren't shot with that crossbow," Gualtieri said Thursday night. "Bulletproof vests don't stop those arrows that come out of a crossbow."

Gualtieri said Eversol had no known criminal history, though he said because Eversol was acting erratically the past few days, they are investigating whether or not he had some type of mental illness.

