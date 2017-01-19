Suspect in officer's slaying spews expletives at judge; video of arrest released (w/video)

ORLANDO — Markeith Loyd, the suspect in a police officer's slaying, directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge during his initial hearing Thursday on charges that he also killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

He declared that many of the accusations against him are "made up" and complained that he was roughed up even though he didn't resist arrest following an intense nine-day manhunt.

Later Thursday, Orlando police released an aerial video of Loyd's arrest that appears to show officers kicking Loyd in the head twice as he crawled out of an abandoned house where he was hiding.

Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference that Loyd had a fracture to a bone around the eye.

Mina said that the officers who arrested Loyd face an excessive force investigation, but added he believed the officers acted appropriately. Mina said Loyd resisted arrest by not putting his hands behind his back.

Loyd appeared before the judge with his eye bandaged and flanked by two police officers in an Orlando courtroom on charges including first-degree murder and unlawful killing of an unborn child in the Dec. 13 death of Sade Dixon.

"They done took my eye, broke my nose, broke my jaw," Loyd complained to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney, swearing as he described crawling out to the road to be arrested. "I didn't resist."

Most suspects appear with a lawyer and remain silent while the judge reads the charges in these initial hearings. But Loyd said he planned to represent himself, and stridently disputed the charges.

Loyd, 41, also is accused of fatally shooting Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart while he was a fugitive from justice. Loyd hasn't yet been charged with killing Clayton, but that was expected no later than Monday.

He was arrested Tuesday night, and police said he resisted arrest and that force was used to bring him in. Loyd was hospitalized until Wednesday night, then jailed.

Bigney ordered Loyd held without bond.

Loyd dismissed any notion of guilt in Dixon's death. The judge cautioned him several times that the hearing wasn't the forum for such an outburst, but he continued anyway.

The judge confirmed that Loyd was speaking under oath, and said "everything you say is being recorded, sir."

"I'm not finished talking because y'all been making up s- - - the whole time," Loyd responded.

He went on to speak in defense of three people who were arrested as accomplices for allegedly helping him evade arrest — and placed himself at the Walmart store where the officer was shot.

"I have not received nothing from nobody. I was out there by myself. Nobody helped me do anything. I was in Walmart by myself. Wasn't nobody doing nothing for me."

At that point, the judge interrupted him. "Sir, we are here addressing only one case."

Clayton was fatally shot while attempting to capture Loyd in the store's parking lot.

Mina said Loyd could have fled after wounding Clayton but walked over to her and shot her several more times instead of fleeing. Mina said a medical examiner's report confirmed the deadly shot came when Loyd was standing over Clayton.

After the officer's shooting, police arrested three people for aiding Loyd in escaping capture after killing his Dixon on Dec. 13.

The judge said another hearing will be scheduled to determine who will represent Loyd. And when she finally told officers to remove him from the courtroom, Loyd turned to the judge and said "f - - - you!"