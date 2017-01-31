Amber Alert for Missing Port Richey toddler cancelled after he is found with father in Orlando

PORT RICHEY — An Amber Alert that was issued for a 2-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted by his father from day care Tuesday morning was cancelled Tuesday night after the boy and father were found in Orlando.

Daniel Wheeler, 30, snatched his son, Bane Wheeler, from the hands of his mother at the day care at 9446 U.S. 19 in Port Richey sometime before 10 a.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. Detectives said the father was helped by a friend who distracted the mother while Wheeler took Bane.

Wheeler, who arrived at the day care in his friend's car, then drove off and switched back with his friend to his original car, Capt. Eric Seltzer said Tuesday evening.

Detectives said Wheeler had driven from Tennessee and was in an ongoing custody battle with Bane's mother.

Wheeler is on felony probation for a burglary charge and has previous arrests for domestic violence and assault. The Sheriff's Office made contact with Wheeler by phone earlier Tuesday, but Seltzer said he was uncooperative.