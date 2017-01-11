Naked man accused of home break-in just wanted "sesame seeds for his hamburger"

LARGO

A Largo resident woke up Jan. 5 to find a naked man in his kitchen, police said.

He noticed damaged holiday decorations and prescription medications and forced the intruder out of his home on Seminole Boulevard. He then called the police.

The suspected burglar, Martin R. Henderson, 48, of Largo, told officers he had been smoking "spice," or synthetic marijuana, and used a butter knife to pry open the door of the mobile home about 2:30 a.m., according to an arrest report.

He said he broke in to "get sesame seeds for his hamburger."

He faces charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

ST. PETERSBURG

Suspected prowler said unknown drugs made him see "people rising from the ground"

A 43-year-old St. Petersburg man spotted behind a house in the 3800 block of Sixth Avenue N told police that drugs made him see people rising from the ground and in trees before his arrest Dec. 31.

Joshua John Meier was arrested about 4 a.m. He told officers he "may have taken unknown drugs earlier in the night," according to an arrest report.

He faces a charge of loitering and prowling.

—Compiled by Zachary T. Sampson, Times staff writer