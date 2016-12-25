Mostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECAST
Names of two shot in South St. Pete Christmas Eve shooting released

  • Times staff

Sunday, December 25, 2016 11:17am

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg police department has released the names of two people who were shot Christmas Eve night at what could have been a Christmas party.

Charley Thomas, 45, and Yakia Powell, 18, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were released from Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

According to investigators, a group of people were gathered at Thomas and Powell's home at 1608 Russell Street South when two men got into a dispute with other guests around 9 p.m. As the two men were leaving, officers said, they turned around and fired shots at a group of people who had gathered outside the house.

The identities of the two men were unknown Sunday. The incident remains under investigation.

