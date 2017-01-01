New Year's Eve hit-and-run leaves 13-year-old Ruskin bicyclist in critical condition

RUSKIN — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cameron Fuller, of Ruskin, was riding his bike through a marked crosswalk on U.S. 41 and State Road 674 when he was struck by an SUV at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, FHP said.

Troopers said the green 2000 to 2006 green Chevrolet Suburban was driving south on U.S. 41 in the inside lane. The driver didn't see Fuller, troopers said, and hit the 13-year-old with the front left of the car.

The driver didn't stop and kept going south on U.S. 41. Fuller, who was not wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

FHP is seeking information on the driver, whose car should have damage around its front left headlight. Call investigators at 813-631-4020.