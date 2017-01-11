Off-duty Pinellas deputy arrested in Palm Harbor, faces domestic battery charges

PALM HARBOR — An off-duty Pinellas County sheriff's deputy faces charges of domestic battery and tampering with a witness after deputies say they found injuries on his ex-girlfriend's wrist and knee following an argument, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic-related disturbance call at a Palm Harbor residence Tuesday night around 9:52 p.m. where off-duty deputy John Farese and his ex live-in girlfriend were arguing.

Deputies say Farese grabbed the victim's wrist during a struggle for her cellphone, causing her to fall to the ground.

Farese then took her phone when she told him she was going to call 911 and report the incident, deputies said.

During the argument, the victim was holding the couple's 22-month-old child, deputies said. The child was not injured, deputies said, but the victim sustained injuries to her knee and wrist.

Farese was arrested at 12:05 a.m. and faces charges of one count of domestic battery and one count of tampering with a witness, deputies said. He was transported to Pinellas County Jail without incident.

He has been with the sheriff's office since July 18, 2016, records show.