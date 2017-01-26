Mostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECAST
One shot in Clearwater altercation

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:41pm

CLEARWATER — One person was shot and suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening after a fight escalated at a residence Thursday evening, police said.

Clearwater police and rescue workers responded to 305 David Ave after 9 p.m. where the victim was shot. They said the person they believe was the shooter was in custody and questioned Thursday evening while the victim was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The two people know each other, police said, and the shooting was not a random incident.

