Palm Harbor man, running from deputy, struck by SUV on U.S. 19

A Palm Harbor man was impaired Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 19 while running away from a deputy who was attempting to take him into custody.

Matthew Lindley, 29, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck on U.S. 19 N, south of the Tampa Road, around 9:30 a.m., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Deputy Ian Collman spotted Lindley walking on the sidewalk after being dropped off by a dark-colored SUV that was stopped on northbound U.S. 19 before driving away.

Determining that Lindley had been drinking and was a danger to himself and others, Collman attempted to take Lindley into protective custody, deputies said.

Lindley resisted and a struggle ensued, deputies said. Collman attempted to grab Lindley by his shirt but he broke free by pulling it off and running into traffic.

Lindley ran into the path of 82-year-old Malcon Suttie, who was driving a 2010 Ford Escape northbound on U.S. 19 N approaching Tampa Road.

Lindley, who had an active warrant for drug possession and failure to pay child support, was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Suttie was neither speeding nor impaired, deputies said.