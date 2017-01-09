Pasco deputies identify man wounded in Sunday's shooting in Lacoochee

Pasco Sheriff's detectives are searching for Joshua Faulk, 25, and want to talk to him in connection to Sunday morning's shooting in Lacoochee. [Pasco County Sheriff's Office]

LACOOCHEE — Pasco sheriff's deputies have identified the 30-year-old man who was shot in the neck while sleeping on a couch early Sunday morning.

Christian Newton of Wesley Chapel was struck by gunfire while asleep in a trailer at the Great Bay RV Park, 19140 U.S. 301, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting took place between 6:20 to 6:30 a.m. An unknown group of people drove past the trailer and fire gunshots into it, deputies said. Witnesses told deputies that the shooter may have fled in a brown Ford Taurus or similar-looking sedan.

Newton remained hospitalized on Tuesday and was reported to be in serious condition.

Meanwhile deputies are still looking for Joshua Faulk, 25, and wish to speak to him in regard to Sunday's shooting.

Anyone with information about Faulk's whereabouts or Sunday's shooting is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-873-8477.