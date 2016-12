Pasco deputies search for witness after man is shot and killed

Pasco Sheriff's deputies are searching for a potential witness after a man was shot and killed Friday night in Port Richey.

Deputies are investigating the homicide of a 47-year-old male at 10830 Maplewood Avenue.

Pasco detectives are trying to find William Gaston, who is believed to be driving a red Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on Gaston is asked to call 911.