Pasco sheriff's deputy fired after domestic battery arrest

Deputy Terra Winthrop, 43, was arrested and then fired Monday by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office after she was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. [Photo courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office]

NEW PORT RICHEY — A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested and then fired on Monday after she was accused of pushing her wife, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Terra Darnell Winthrop, 43, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, according to the New Port Richey Police Department. The arrest report said the incident took place Saturday morning.

Terra Winthrop was accused of pushing her wife, Katina Winthrop, which caused the wife to fall into another woman who was holding a 4-month-old baby, according to the arrest report. Both women and the baby then fell to the floor.

Terra Winthrop was a field training officer, which meant she trained other deputies. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said she spent 16 years working there. She was taken into custody Monday evening.

The deputy's personnel file shows that she has had allegations of conduct unbecoming a member of the Sheriff's Office sustained against her four times since 2007. In the most recent case, she was suspended for two days after she got into a verbal altercation in public while in uniform. Terra Winthrop was booked into the Pasco County jail earlier Monday but her status was unknown that evening.