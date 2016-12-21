Pasco sheriff's deputy facing domestic battery charge

LAND O' LAKES — A Pasco County sheriff's road patrol deputy is facing a domestic battery charge after the agency said he pushed his girlfriend during an altercation inside their home.

Gregory Colaluca, 33, also was fired from his job. The Sheriff's Office did not disclose how long he worked for the agency in a news release issued Wednesday evening about his arrest.

Colaluca is accused of grabbing and pushing the girlfriend inside their Land O'Lakes home. She hit her head on a bathroom wall, causing a cut that required two staples to close, the Sheriff's Office said.