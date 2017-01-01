Pinellas County deputies investigate death of 7-month-old baby in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby whose mother found him unresponsive in his bed early Saturday morning.

The infant, Mayson K. Wirth, had been treated for a respiratory issue on Thursday at All Children's Hospital, detectives said. His mother, Michelle Wirth, 41, put him to sleep around 10 p.m. on Friday. She woke up early Saturday around 2 a.m. to give him a breathing treatment and put him back to bed.

When she went to give him another treatment at 6 a.m., she told detectives her son was not breathing. She called 911 to come to her St. Pete Beach apartment.

Mayson was transported to the hospital, where died at about 1:30 p.m.

The child had no obvious injuries or signs of trauma, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Spencer Gross said the death does not appear suspicious but is still an "open and active investigation."