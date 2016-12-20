Pinellas deputies find 60 pounds of marijuana on driver in Clearwater

Ndue Qosaj, 21, was arrested Tuesday after police discovered 60 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $5,000 in his car during a traffic stop for speeding. [Photo Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

CLEARWATER — A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Pinellas County sheriff's deputies discovered 60 pounds of marijuana in his car during a routine traffic stop for speeding.

Deputies said Ndue Qosaj of Palm Harbor was traveling at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone of US 19 near Countryside Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. when a deputy stopped him. The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana inside Qosaj's Mercedes Benz during the traffic stop.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted a search of Qosaj's car and discovered 60 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $5,672 in cash.

Qosaj faces a charge of armed trafficking of marijuana and another charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.