Sheriff's Office: Pinellas deputy slightly injured after being deliberately hit by suspect's vehicle

Marcel Stankovic, of St. Petersburg, is shown following a 2015 arrest. He faces charges after Pinellas County deputies say he deliberately struck a deputy with his car, causing minor injuries, after he got drunk and refused to leave the Oz Gentlemen's Club on Jan. 14, 2017. [Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

CLEARWATER — A gentlemen's club, it turns out, doesn't always attract gentlemen.

At least that's the scenario portrayed by Pinellas sheriff's deputies who said a St. Petersburg man deliberately struck a deputy with his car, causing minor injuries, after he got drunk and refused to leave the Oz Gentlemen's Club.

Marcel F. Stankovic, 28, of 6445 28th Avenue N, was arrested early Saturday morning and faces charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, DUI, aggravating fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest with violence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Stankovic arrived at the club, located at 13577 U.S. 19 N in unincorporated Clearwater, at about 2 a.m. so badly intoxicated that employees had to park his car for him, deputies said. Club security kicked him out, records show, because Stankovic was so inebriated.

They said he then refused to leave.

A report by deputies details the events that followed:

Deputies called to the scene arranged for Stankovic to take an Uber ride home, and he left. But not long afterward, the Uber driver flagged down officers and said Stankovic insisted on being return to Oz.

Deputy Jason Fineran, 31, found Stankovic's 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe in the club's parking lot and the suspect sitting in the driver's seat. The deputy knocked on the window.

Stankovic looked up at Fineran, placed the Tahoe in reverse and accelerated while turning the wheel. Stankovic struck Fineran with side of his Tahoe, pinning the deputy against it and another vehicle. Fineran suffered minor injuries in an arm and hand.

Stankovic fled north on U.S. 19 with deputies in pursuit. Reaching Bryan Dairy Road, Stanovic turned westbound to Belcher Road, where he turned south. At one point,, Stankovic drove into oncoming traffic and turned his headlights off to elude capture.

Deputies didn't lose him. They followed the suspect into unincorporated St. Petersburg before Stankovic lost control of the Tahoe and crashed at 6445 40th Ave. N. He fled on foot before deputies found him hiding outside a nearby home.

Stankovic has a long criminal record that includes convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery and possession of hydrocodone, in addition to numerous traffic offenses, jail records show.

He is held at the Pinellas County Jail on about $60,000 bail.