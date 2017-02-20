Pinellas detention corporal fired after DUI arrest

Jo Anna Barker, 35, was fired from her position as a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detention corporal after she was arrested on a driving under the influence charge. Barker had worked for the Sheriff's Office since October 2011. [Pinellas County Jail]

REDINGTON SHORES — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office corporal was fired after deputies arrested her early Monday on a driving under the influence charge.

Jo Anna Barker, hired in October 2011, worked for the Department of Detention and Corrections, the Sheriff's Office said. She was off-duty at the time of her arrest.

Patrol deputies pulled her over about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and Coral Avenue in Redington Shores after observing her 2013 white Chevrolet SUV going north at 67 mph in a 35 mph area.

Barker, 35, told deputies she was a detention corporal. She showed signs of impairment, and a breath sample came back with blood alcohol content levels of 0.217 and 0.214 percent, according to the Sheriff's Office. State law presumes impairment at 0.08 percent.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 4:30 a.m. and released about six hours later on her own recognizance.