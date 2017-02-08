Pinellas sheriff: Man, 47, accused of sexual battery while victim was underage

William Jonathan Walls, 47, was arrested by Pinellas deputies on two counts of sexual battery. [Courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

A 47-year-old Seminole man is accused of sexually battering a teenager, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

William Jonathan Walls was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Pinellas County jail, where he was being held Wednesday without bail.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation started on Tuesday when a 19-year-old woman told an adult at her school that she had sexual contact with Walls between the ages of 13 and 17. The woman was not identified by deputies.

That information was passed to the Sheriff's Office, which said it confirmed the incidents took place but did not explain how it did so. Detectives spoke to Walls that night at his home, the agency said, and said that he confessed to the allegations. He was then arrested.