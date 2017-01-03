Police: 28-year-old man sexually-battered 11-year-old girl at her mother's workplace

Johnny Valenzuela, 28, was arrested Tuesday on charges that he sexually battered an 11-year-old girl. [Photo Courtesy of Pinellas Park Police Department]

PINELLAS PARK — A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he sexually battered an 11-year-old girl at his workplace.

Johnny Valenzuela of Tampa faces a charge of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12 as well as a count of transmission of material harmful to minors and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Pinellas Park police say Valenzuela sexually battered the girl, the daughter of a coworker who was bringing her to work during the holiday break.

Police said the girl was allowed to freely roam her mother's place of work. They said Valenzuela approached the girl several times throughout the week and performed oral sex on her on one occasion and molested her on two separate other occasions.

Police determined Valenzuela also communicated through Skype with the victim, and sent explicit photos to the girl, including one of him posing nude.

The girl's mother did not know about Valenzuela's communication with her daughter, police said.