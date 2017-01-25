Police arrest suspect in South Tampa armed robbery

A Tampa man was arrested Monday after he was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint as she walked home from a South Tampa restaurant last week.

Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, was arrested around 8:49 p.m. and faces a charge of robbery with a firearm, according to police.

The incident occurred near W Estrella Street W and S Marti Street around 1:45 p.m., police said.

A woman told police that she was walking near the corner of the two streets after leaving Bella's restaurant, 1413 S Howard Ave.

Police said the suspect approached her from his vehicle, placed a gun to the side of her head and demanding money.

The suspect stole her purse and fled the scene, police said. Contents from the purse were found nearby.

The woman was able to provide some of the tag numbers on the man's vehicle, police said.

Wilson is being held at Hillsborough County Jail on $30,000 bail, according to jail records.