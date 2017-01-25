Scattered Clouds70° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Police arrest suspect in South Tampa armed robbery

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:27am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A Tampa man was arrested Monday after he was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint as she walked home from a South Tampa restaurant last week.

Related News/Archive

Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, was arrested around 8:49 p.m. and faces a charge of robbery with a firearm, according to police.

The incident occurred near W Estrella Street W and S Marti Street around 1:45 p.m., police said.

A woman told police that she was walking near the corner of the two streets after leaving Bella's restaurant, 1413 S Howard Ave.

Police said the suspect approached her from his vehicle, placed a gun to the side of her head and demanding money.

The suspect stole her purse and fled the scene, police said. Contents from the purse were found nearby.

The woman was able to provide some of the tag numbers on the man's vehicle, police said.

Wilson is being held at Hillsborough County Jail on $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, of Tampa, was arrested Monday on armed robbery charges in connection with a Jan. 18 incident where a woman was robbed at gunpoint in South Tampa, police said. [Tampa Police Department]

Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, of Tampa, was arrested Monday on armed robbery charges in connection with a Jan. 18 incident where a woman was robbed at gunpoint in South Tampa, police said. [Tampa Police Department]

Police arrest suspect in South Tampa armed robbery 01/25/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 10:27am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...