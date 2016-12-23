Police find couple dead in South Tampa home after domestic disturbance call

Police responding to a domestic disturbance call Friday found a husband and wife dead in their South Tampa home.

Officers arrived at 4002 W Mullen Ave. shortly after receiving the 1:30 p.m. call and found Naomi Licek, 57, and her husband, Frank Joseph Licek Jr., who would have turned 56 on Christmas Day, dead.

Police said the couple's cause of death won't be released until autopsies are completed. But they said there is no cause for a broader community safety concern as they believe this was an isolated incident.

The couple have lived in the home since 2009, according to property records.