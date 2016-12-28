Police identify two others connected with home invasion in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY — Detectives identified two additional people Wednesday who they say were involved in a Tuesday afternoon home invasion in which the assailants held the occupants at gunpoint.

Investigators were searching for Xavier Collins, 17, and Tyrique St. Valle, 16. Both should be considered armed and dangerous, detectives said.

About 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, at least four men broke into a home on Ohio Avenue in New Port Richey, according to the New Port Richey Police Department. The men held the residents at gunpoint, detectives said, and made off in a black sedan with several items from the home.

Soon afterward, officers spotted the vehicle, a black 2008 Lexus, heading east on Avery Road near Astor Drive. It had been reported stolen Friday out of Winter Park, police said.

The Lexus fled from officers and crashed into a tree on River Road near Green Key Road, police said, pinning the driver. A New Port Richey police officer helped free the driver, a 16-year-old male, who immediately fought with the officer upon being freed and tried to run away, police said. A citizen tackled the teen, who was not identified, and helped the officer take him into custody.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the car, Isaac Reyes, 18, ran from the crash scene with a gun in his hand, hopping fences toward nearby U.S. 19, according to police. Officers ultimately apprehended Reyes on U.S. 19 south of Green Key Road and found a silver semiautomatic pistol at the foot of one of the fences he had jumped.

Both Reyes and the teen are from the Orlando area, officers said.

Inside the car, officers found items that had been stolen from the Ohio Avenue home. Investigators hadn't yet established a motive for the crime.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Collins or St. Valle to call New Port Richey police at (727) 841-4550. Additional information about the two suspects was not available.