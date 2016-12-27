Clearwater police arrest woman wanted in connection to cousin's fatal stabbing

Renesha Brown, 24, is wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of her cousin, Keoni Ivory, 20. [Clearwater Police Department]

CLEARWATER — A woman wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of her cousin turned herself in on Tuesday evening, according to Clearwater police.

Renesha Brown, 24, showed up at the Pinellas County jail and was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Keoni Maxine Ivory, police said. Ivory was found wounded inside her home at the Norton apartments at 1450 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. when officers responded to the complex on Monday at 10:25 p.m. Ivory was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

At the apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, no one answered the door of that unit. A neighbor, Teayrra Calhoun, 21, said Ivory stayed in the apartment with Brown and Brown's young daughter. On Monday morning, Calhoun said she saw Brown leave with her daughter. The child was crying as they walked away.

Brown turned herself in about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

