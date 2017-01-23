Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Police investigate fatal shooting at St. Petersburg meat market

  • Times staff

Monday, January 23, 2017 7:49pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

ST. PETERSBURG — Police were investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in southern St. Petersburg on Monday night.

Related News/Archive

Emmanuel Isaiah Sims of St. Petersburg and two others were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Rajax Meat Market, 2327 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S, when the shooting occurred at 6:35 p.m., police said.

The three met with a person Sims knew, police said. That person then fired at the vehicle, hitting Sims. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue pronounced Sims dead at the scene shortly before 7 p.m., police said. The other two in the vehicle were not injured.

Sims was arrested by St. Petersburg Police Jan. 9 on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with an improper driver's license, records show. He spent a night in jail before being released on bond.

No other information was immediately available, but police said detectives were interviewing witnesses in the area.

Police investigate fatal shooting at St. Petersburg meat market 01/23/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 23, 2017 11:22pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...