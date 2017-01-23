Police investigate fatal shooting at St. Petersburg meat market

ST. PETERSBURG — Police were investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in southern St. Petersburg on Monday night.

Emmanuel Isaiah Sims of St. Petersburg and two others were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Rajax Meat Market, 2327 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S, when the shooting occurred at 6:35 p.m., police said.

The three met with a person Sims knew, police said. That person then fired at the vehicle, hitting Sims. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue pronounced Sims dead at the scene shortly before 7 p.m., police said. The other two in the vehicle were not injured.

Sims was arrested by St. Petersburg Police Jan. 9 on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with an improper driver's license, records show. He spent a night in jail before being released on bond.

No other information was immediately available, but police said detectives were interviewing witnesses in the area.