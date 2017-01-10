Police investigating Lakewood High students who posed with gun at school

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are investigating at least two Lakewood High students who they say brought a handgun to campus and posed with it for selfies that were posted to social media.

St. Petersburg Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said officers became aware of the information at the end of school day. She could not immediately say how many students would be charged or what the charges might be.

Officers, she said, interviewed one student at the school at 1400 54th Ave. S and visited the home of a second student. She did not know what kind of gun was brought onto campus or if it was loaded. The weapon was recovered off campus, she said.

A Lakewood teacher who knew about the photos notified school administrators, who alerted the school resource officer, Fernandez said. The photo of the students posing with the gun on campus was taken Tuesday and had been circulating on social media.

According to the Pinellas County Student Code of Conduct, any student who brings a gun to school shall be suspended for no more than five days and recommended for expulsion for at least one year. Expulsions must be approved by the School Board.

This is the second weapon found to be on Lakewood's campus this school year. A 15-year-old student was arrested in August after police found a loaded handgun hidden under his clothes.