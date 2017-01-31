Police: New Port Richey man, recently released from prison, confesses to Boost Mobile armed robbery

John McCarthy faces armed robbery charges after he pulled a knife on a clerk at a Boost Mobile store in New Port Richey Sunday evening, according to the New Port Richey Police Department. McCarthy was just released from prison on December 14 after serving five years for a sex offense, police said.

A New Port Richey man faces charges after he walked into a Boost Mobile store Sunday evening and pulled a knife on a clerk, holding it up to her throat and demanding money, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

The man, later identified as John McCarthy, 27, of New Port Richey, was just released from prison after serving a five-year sentence for a sex offense, police said.

McCarthy entered the Boost Mobile store, at 6318 U.S. Highway 19 in New Port Richey, around 5:15 p.m. and spoke to the female clerk about purchasing a cell phone, police said.

Police said McCarthy locked the front door when the clerk when into a back room to look for a phone, and when she came back, grabbed her by her hair and held a knife to her throat. He pinned her against a wall while she tried to push him away, cutting her hands on the knife.

McCarthy demanded money from the cash register, police said. After receiving it, he ran from the store.

During the investigation, police determined he threw a piece of paper in the garbage that turned out to be a receipt from a nearby Dollar General store. Police obtained video from the store and traced the card number to McCarthy, and the clerk then positively identified him in a lineup.

He was eventually found at 6641 Bandura Dr. in New Port Richey while officers were investigating an unrelated incident in the area. McCarthy was taken into custody without incident.

McCarthy later admitted to the robbery, saying he was hungry and needed money, police said.

McCarthy was just released from prison on Dec. 14, 2016, after serving five years for a sex offense and is a registered sex offender, police said.

He faces charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping while committing a felony and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are being considered, police said, because he failed to notify authorities within 48 hours of moving, which is a condition of his sex offender status.