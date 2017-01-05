Police identify Clearwater boy, 10, killed by gunshot wound in own home

CLEARWATER — Police identified the 10-year-old boy fatally shot in his home Thursday morning as Belleair Elementary School student Ian Sevostjanov.

Officials responded to the first-floor residence at Lindru Gardens Apartments on 711 S Lincoln Ave. at 8:27 a.m., where paramedics unsuccessfully tried to revive the boy.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter released no details on the circumstances or whether the shooting was accidental, self inflicted or criminal.

"It's a tragedy in all respects, but it's very early in the investigation for us to really discuss or identify exactly what the manner of this tragedy was," he said.

The boy was home with his mother, Olga Grusetskaja, 49, at the time of the incident, and his father and brother were not present.

"We're at the very early stages," Slaughter said. "There's a lot of work to do."

Stay with tampabay.com for updates.