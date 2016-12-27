Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Police seek suspect who shot taxi cab driver during Largo robbery

  • Times staff

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 9:23am

LARGO — Police are searching for the suspect who wounded a taxi cab driver during a robbery and shooting Monday night.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police said the driver arrived at 2122 Bradford St. to pick up a fare around 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by a masked man.

The man pulled out a gun and demanded money, police said, and a physical altercation ensued.

During the struggle, the suspect shot the cab driver once in the leg, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting as an armed robbery, and it is uncertain whether the fare is suspected in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

Police seek suspect who shot taxi cab driver during Largo robbery 12/27/16
