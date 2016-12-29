Police seek woman in McDonald's drive-through road rage incident in St. Petersburg (w/video)

St. Petersburg police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman seen on video slapping another woman during an apparent road-rage incident at a McDonald's drive-through in mid-October.

Around 5:38 p.m., a woman who St. Petersburg police said appeared to be in her 50s followed another woman into the drive-through line of the McDonald's at 9600 Fourth Street North in a SUV-style silver Nissan.

The women were involved in an incident on the roadway just prior to the encounter, police said. The woman in the Nissan pulled up behind the other woman, got out of the car, and opened the woman's driver's-side door before angrily slapping her.

She then went back into the Nissan, backed out of the drive-through and left the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727)-893-7780.