Police shoot burglary suspect in Tampa home

TAMPA — Police shot a burglary suspect who threw a "flaming accelerant" on an officer and police dog inside a home Thursday morning, a police spokesman said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. when Tampa officers responded to a burglary call at 1022 E 25th Ave., said spokesman Steve Hegarty. The officers noted that a window on the side of the house was broken. They also recognized a car parked outside the home belonged to a man with a lengthy criminal record who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Three officers entered the home with K9 Indo and encountered Joey Antonio Kennedy, 40. Indo "engaged" Kennedy, who threw a flaming accelerant onto the dog and his handler, Officer Tim Bergman, Hegarty said.

"He's got it in a container of some sort and starts tossing it at the dog and the officer," Hegarty said.

Bergman opened fire, hitting Kennedy at least once. Bergman was able to pat out the flames

Kennedy was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening. Bergman was able to put out the flames on his body but Indo suffered minor burns to his head.

Bergman, a 12-year veteran of the agency, was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard in such cases.

Kennedy has been arrested more than a dozen times in Florida since 1992 and has served prison time for sexually battering a child, failing to register as a sex offender, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Times senior news researcher John Martin contributed to this report. Contact Tony Marrero at tmarrero@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3374. Follow @tmarrerotimes.