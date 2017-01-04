Police: Tampa man molested girl, 11, at her mother's business in Pinellas Park

A Tampa man is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl while she spent time at her mother's workplace in Pinellas Park during her winter break from school, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Johnny Michael Valenzuela, 28, is employed at the same business as the victim's mother, police said.

A police investigation revealed that during the girl's visits, between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2, she was free to roam about the business, and at one point, Valenzuela approached the girl and engaged in sexual acts with her.

According to police, this happened on several occasions, without her mother knowing.

Valenzuela also used Skype to send explicit photos to the victim, police said.

On Wednesday, Valenzuela admitted to committing the acts in an interview with detectives and was arrested shortly after.

He faces a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12, one count of transmission of material harmful to minors and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He is being held at Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 bail.