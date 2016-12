LARGO — A taxi cab driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg Monday night, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police said the driver arrived at 2122 Bradford St. to pick up a fare about 8:30 p.m., when he was shot once in the leg. The driver, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting, and currently do not have a suspect.