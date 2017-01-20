Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Police video shows Orlando shooting suspect Markeith Loyd beaten during arrest

  • Associated Press

Friday, January 20, 2017 7:02am

ORLANDO — A nighttime aerial video of police capturing a fugitive wanted in the slaying of an Orlando officer appears to show at least two officers kicking Markeith Loyd as he crawls toward them in surrender.

The video was released Thursday, two days after Loyd was tracked down to an abandoned house in west Orlando after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Loyd's face was visibly bloodied and swollen when he was taken to police headquarters Tuesday night.

RELATED: Markeith Loyd spews expletives at judge

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference Thursday that Loyd had a fracture to a bone around the eye.

Mina says Loyd wasn't complying with officers' orders. He says a use of force investigation is underway.

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. [Red Huber | Orlando Sentinel via AP]

