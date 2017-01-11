Polk charter school administrator accused of stealing more than $100,000 from The Schools of McKeel Academy

Ginger Collins, a former administrator at McKeel Academy in Lakeland, faces charges after she was accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the school. She was arrested on Jan. 9, 2016. [Polk County Sheriff's Office]

LAKELAND — A Polk County charter school employee is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from The Schools of McKeel Academy, according to a Sheriff's Office arrest report.

School officials say Ginger Collins, a former administrator, used her access to school accounts to steal money and commit fraud. Collins, 45, went as far as creating three fake companies to mask money she was funneling herself, according to the report.

She used the funds to pay bills, buy new clothes and furniture and even a prom dress and fake eye lashes, deputies wrote.

The school hired Collins in July 2015. She worked in school director Alan Black's office, where she had access to five credit cards. The cards, of course, were only authorized for school-related expenses. She also helped fund-raise and manage budgets.

In September 2016, a coworker noticed her fake eyelash purchase, which prompted an audit. That internal investigation showed Collins stole more than $47,000 from the school, the report says.

Collins also was tasked with organizing a staff trip to Finland for 18 people in December 2016. That's when deputies say Collins created the three fake travel-related companies. She even made a website for one of the companies as a front, according to investigators.

Collins had a $150,000 budget with which to work. Yet, the trip actually cost $95,000. She used the fake companies and fraudulent PayPal accounts to take in the extra cash, deputies said.

In total, investigators determined Collins stole more than $105,426.34.

Collins, a former middle and high school principal, resigned on Sept. 16. She was arrested on Jan. 9 and faces seven felony charges, including grand left and money laundering.

