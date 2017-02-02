Recognize these suspects? Police seek help solving ATM skimmer crime

Tampa police want help identifying two men suspected of planting an ATM skimmer device last month at a GTE Financial credit union downtown. It happened, they say, about 9:23 p.m. on Jan. 21, a Saturday night, outside a building between Ashley Drive and Tampa Street, near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The skimmer was detected eight days later by a customer using the ATM, police said. [Crime Stoppers photo]

TAMPA — Tampa police want help identifying two men suspected of planting an ATM skimmer device last month at a GTE Financial credit union downtown.

It happened, they say, about 9:23 p.m. on Jan. 21, a Saturday night, outside a building between Ashley Drive and Tampa Street, near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The skimmer was detected eight days later by a customer using the ATM, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

One of the two suspects, wearing a white and black shirt, was seen on surveillance placing the skimmer on the machine.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first to be eligible for the reward. Call 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.