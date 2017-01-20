Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Riverview liquor store owner accused of selling Spice

  • Times Staff

Friday, January 20, 2017 5:52pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

RIVERVIEW

Related News/Archive

Store owner accused of selling spice

The owner of a liquor store was arrested Friday after Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said they discovered he was selling synthetic marijuana, or spice.

Deputies with a search warrant found 41 packs of spice and drug paraphernalia Thursday morning at Mary's Beverage Castle at 4901 U.S. 301 S in Riverview. Agents from the state Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco aided in the search, according to the Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was issued after two undercover purchases of synthetic marijuana from the store's owner, Hasan Kaabneh of Tampa.

Kaabneh, 50, was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. In all, 306.2 grams of spice were seized during the search.

Times Staff

Riverview liquor store owner accused of selling Spice 01/20/17 [Last modified: Saturday, January 21, 2017 9:10am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...