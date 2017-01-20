Riverview liquor store owner accused of selling Spice

RIVERVIEW

Store owner accused of selling spice

The owner of a liquor store was arrested Friday after Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said they discovered he was selling synthetic marijuana, or spice.

Deputies with a search warrant found 41 packs of spice and drug paraphernalia Thursday morning at Mary's Beverage Castle at 4901 U.S. 301 S in Riverview. Agents from the state Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco aided in the search, according to the Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was issued after two undercover purchases of synthetic marijuana from the store's owner, Hasan Kaabneh of Tampa.

Kaabneh, 50, was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. In all, 306.2 grams of spice were seized during the search.

Times Staff