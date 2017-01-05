Robber pepper-sprays Lutz pet store worker, makes off with cash

LUTZ — A masked robber pepper-sprayed a pet store employee and made off with cash after the employee asked whether he was carrying a weapon.

The holdup occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Pet Supermarket, 18445 US 41 N in Lutz, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The robber entered the store and demanded money and, when the employee asked whether he had a weapon, sprayed the employee in the face with pepper spray, the Sheriff's Office said.

The employee then turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30, 5-foot-10 to 6 foot, 140 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt with a dark letter or design on the chest, a baseball cap possibly with a red bill, a red bandanna covering his face, blue jeans, black shoes and blue latex gloves.

He was driving a dark, four-door sedan, possibly a 2012 or newer Honda.

Anyone with any information about the suspect can contact the Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200, or Crime Stoppers — (800) 873-TIPS (8477), www.crimestopperstb.com or at the P3 Tips Mobile application, a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.