Robbery suspect, laughing, makes a mess in police cruiser

LARGO

after robbery arrest, man befouls police cruiser

James Frank Stark was sitting in the back of a police car in handcuffs when he pulled down his pants, according to arrest reports.

The car was stopped at the entrance to the county jail. A St. Petersburg police officer wrote that he watched as Stark, 55, laughed and urinated all over the back seat, urine spilling out of a crack in the back door.

A woman arrested in another crime was seated next to him.

When he went inside the car, the officer wrote, the urine "was pooled on the floor" and smelled "very foul."

Police officers had first encountered Stark in St. Petersburg at First Avenue N and 16th Street, where they determined he had pushed another man to the ground and tried to steal $250, according to the reports.

Stark, who is homeless, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of attempted strong-arm robbery. He was also wanted on a warrant related to a lewd and lascivious behavior charge. He faces an additional charge of exposure of sexual organs.

ST. PETERSBURG

Spurned worker sprays weed killer on grass at the Vinoy, police say

A Largo man who had been fired from a company contracted to perform work at the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club exacted revenge by spraying weed killer over the grass at the hotel, police said.

Steven Earl Penny, 60, used a backpack sprayer Dec. 23 to coat the lawn around the historic building with chemicals about 8:30 a.m., according to an arrest report. Investigators said he "killed the majority of the grass surrounding the large hotel."

Penny faces a charge of criminal mischief. The damage to the property, according to the report, totaled about $6,400.

CLEARWATER

Woman known as 'Thugaliscious' accused of slapping police officer

A 22-year-old Clearwater woman whose alias is "Thugaliscious" slapped a phone out of a police officer's hand Dec. 20, according to an arrest report.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers were arresting another person when Hallie Marie Shaniece Gray became "verbally aggressive," according to the report. Police said she had been arrested before and accused of threatening to kill officers. After she was handcuffed, according to the report, Gray said, "Take me to jail, I will fight you again."

She faces a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Compiled by Zachary T. Sampson, Times staff writer