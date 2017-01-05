Clear64° FULL FORECASTClear64° FULL FORECAST
Rule No. 1 of video voyeurism? Don't record a detective in the bathroom

Thursday, January 5, 2017 5:35pm

RIVERVIEW — A man was arrested in a Publix supermarket women's restroom Wednesday after attempting to take a cellphone video of a plain-clothed female detective in an adjacent stall, officials said.

James Michael McEwen, 28, was under surveillance when he drove to the Publix at 3863 S U.S. 301 in Riverview about 2 p.m. He was a suspect in another case of video voyeurism, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

After he walked into a women's restroom and sat in a stall, the detective sat in an adjacent stall, locking the door behind her. She she could see McEwen's shadow as he appeared to record her with his cellphone, she reported.

She arrested him on a charge of video voyeurism. After the arrest, he acknowledged that he had taken video of the detective without her permission, the agency reported.

McEwen lives in Riverview and works as a trainer at Portillo's Hot Dogs in Brandon, according to his arrest report. He was released from jail Thursday on $2,000 bond.

Detectives ask that anyone suspecting similar activity by McEwen contact the Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

[Last modified: Thursday, January 5, 2017 6:05pm]
