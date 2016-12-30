Second man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly Temple Terrace home invasion

Leroy Monsalvatge, 24, of Tampa was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder in connection to a deadly home invasion robbery at the Summit West Apartments in Temple Terrace on Dec. 28.

TEMPLE TERRACE — The search for the second suspect in this week's deadly home invasion ended early Friday in a Tampa hospital.

Hillsborough sheriff's deputies arrested Leroy Monsalvatge, 24, without incident at Florida Hospital and charged with him first degree murder, among other charges. He had been admitted for an unrelated illness.

Temple Terrace police say Monsalvatge and Parish Devante Jordan were armed when they forced their way into Mackelle Lemon Burnett's apartment in the Summit West Apartments shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Burnett and Jordan were shot during a struggle, police said. Investigators believe Jordan and Monsalvatge then fled in a white Kia.

Burnett was taken to Florida Hospital Tampa, where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested Jordan early Thursday at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

In addition to murder, Monsalvatge and Jordan are charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm causing death, and armed burglary. Monsalvatge is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm. They remained without bail Friday in the Hillsborough County jail.

Police listed the same address on the 3200 block of East Shadowlawn Avenue in Tampa for both men.

Records show Monsalvatge's criminal history in Florida started with a burglary arrest when he was 14 years old and has been arrested more than a dozen times in Florida since then. He has served two state prison stints since 2010 for burglary, grand theft, carrying a concealed firearm and illegally possessing a firearm. He was released in 2015 and was on probation at the time of his latest arrest.

