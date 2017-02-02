Second teen arrested in slaying of Holiday man during Craigslist dirt bike sale

TAMPA — A second teen has been arrested in connection with the death Tuesday night of a Holiday man after he arranged a Tampa meeting to sell items on Craigslist.

Late Wednesday, Tampa police arrested Dontae Johnson, 17, on charges of first-degree felony murder, robbery, and discharge of a firearm in public.

His arrest comes hours after police arrested Ramontrae Williams, 16, on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

James Beck, 44, and his 15-year-old son, whose name was not released, arranged a meeting to sell a dirt bike after police say the son corresponded with potential buyers on Craigslist.

Around 7 p.m., police said Beck and his son traveled from their home with the dirt bike in their truck bed and met with two young men near N 18th Street and E 24th Avenue in Tampa.

It soon became clear the suspects intended to rob them, police said.

Johnson shot Beck while Williams took the dirt bike, police said.

Beck's son attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries, police said.

The bike was later found near Williams' home, police said, and Johnson was identified as the second suspect.

The family set up a fundraising page, titled Jimmy's Memorial and Family Support, through the social media fundraising web site GoFundMe.