Sentencing begins in Charleston shootings with Dylann Roof acting as his own lawyer

  • Associated Press

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:24am

Dylann Roof, accused of fatally shooting nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church, will act as his own attorney in his federal death penalty trial. [Associated Press]

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment.

The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

The 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

After a daylong hearing Monday, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.

