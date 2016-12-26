Sheriff: Deputies arrest teen after he rams cruiser in stolen car

ST. PETERSBURG — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said he rammed a cruiser in a stolen car.

The teen, whose identity is being withheld by the Tampa Bay Times because of his age, was the only one injured. Deputies confronted him about 3 p.m. Monday in the stolen 2016 Honda Accord at 78th Lane N near 46th Avenue N, the Sheriff's Office reported.

He rammed the front of the cruiser repeatedly, the agency said, using the Honda to push the cruiser toward a deputy standing near it. A deputy pointed a firearm at the teen but did not fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Next, the teen fled in the Honda, and the deputies pursued him toward 66th Street N and 40th Avenue N, where they used the precision immobilization technique, or "PIT" maneuver, to cause the fleeing vehicle to crash into two empty cars at 3091 66th Street N.

The teen was arrested after a foot chase and treated for minor injuries at St. Petersburg General Hospital. No deputies were injured during the pursuit.

The teen faces charges of grand theft motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. He also faces a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding, multiple charges for resisting an officer and charges for driving without a license and marijuana possession.