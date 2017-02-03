Sheriff's Office warns: Man impersonating sheriff's lieutenant to scam Pinellas residents

Pinellas County residents were warned to be on the alert to a recent phone scam in which a man is pretending to be a lieutenant with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office to steal money, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the man calls residents and identifies himself as Lt. Thomas Jackson, before telling the resident they have an outstanding warrant from missing jury duty.

The man then instructs the citizen to go to a convenience store and purchase gift cards in increments of $500 and provide the numbers of the back of the gift card, the Sheriff's Office said. The man claims the warrant will be gone once the money is paid for the card.

Detectives said the scam has targeted multiple residents in Pinellas County so far. The Sheriff's Office said it would never request money over the phone and urged people to report suspicious activity.

Anyone who has information about this scam or knows someone has been victimized is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.