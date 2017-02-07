Shooting leads St. Petersburg police to arrest man on drug charges

A shooting investigation Saturday led St. Petersburg police to arrest Ramon Green, 35, on charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of marijuana. [Photo courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office]

ST. PETERSBURG — A shooting early Saturday morning led officers to arrest a 35-year-old man on drug charges, according to St. Petersburg police.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot at 4918 21st Ave. N about 4:15 a.m. Saturday. At the same time, police said Ramon Green dropped off Iyana Worrils, 21, at St. Petersburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Green returned to the house right after officers arrived and was questioned, police said.

Later that day, officers obtained a search warrant for the house and said they found 4.3 ounces of cocaine, 14 pounds of marijuana and about 300 ecstasy pills, also known as MDMA. Police estimated the street value of the drugs at $30,000 and said utility bills and other records linked Green to the St. Petersburg house.

Green, of 3005 87th Place N in Pinellas Park, was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was released Sunday after posting $55,000 bail.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting. Worrils was reported to be in stable condition on Tuesday. She and Green were friends, police said.