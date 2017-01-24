Suspect in fatal shooting turns self in to St. Pete police

Chaz Bynum, 18, turned himself in to St. Petersburg Police Tuesday night. He was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting and killing of Emmanuel Isaiah Sims Monday night. [St. Petersburg Police Department]

ST. PETERSBURG — An 18-year-old suspected in a fatal shooting Monday night turned himself in to St. Petersburg police Tuesday evening without incident, police said.

Chaz Bynum was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Emmanuel Isaiah Sims in the parking lot of the Rajax Meat Market at 2327 Martin Luther King Jr. Street S.

Police said Sims of St. Petersburg and two others were in a vehicle in the parking lot when the shooting occurred at 6:35 p.m.

The three met with a person Sims knew, police said. That person then fired at the vehicle, hitting Sims. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue pronounced Sims dead at the scene shortly before 7 p.m., police said. The other two in the vehicle were not injured.

Sims was arrested by St. Petersburg police Jan. 9 on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence and driving with an improper driver's license, records show. He spent a night in jail before being released on bond.