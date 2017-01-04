One dead, two wounded in triple shooting at St. Petersburg home

ST. PETERSBURG — One man was killed and two others were wounded Wednesday afternoon in a triple shooting, in the city's first homicide of 2017.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at a home at 3827 First Ave. S, according to St. Petersburg police.

A police spokesman said the shooting occurred inside the home and may have spilled into an alley between First and Central avenues. The spokesman, Rick Shaw, described the people shot as young men.

He said investigators believe the people shot were targeted and that there is not a larger threat to the community. One of the surviving victims was undergoing surgery at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Wednesday evening and the other was being attended to there.

Shaw said it wasn't clear if the people shot lived at the address, and police do not know a clear motive for the shooting or have information regarding a potential suspect.

Police were trying to obtain a search warrant for the house Wednesday evening.

First Avenue S and Central Avenue between 37th and 40th streets were closed briefly due to the investigation.

