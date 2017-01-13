St. Petersburg police look for man involved in triple shooting that killed one

An arrest warrant has been issued for Saveon Barbery, 22, on a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder. St. Petersburg police believe that Barbery was involved in the Jan. 4 triple-shooting that killed one man. [Courtesy of St. Petesrburg Police Department]

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are looking for a 22-year-old man they say was involved in the Jan. 4 triple-shooting that left one man dead.

An arrest warrant was issued for Saveon Barbery on a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder, according to St. Petersburg police.

Antonio Adams, 39, died from his injuries in the shooting while the other two men recovered from their wounds at a local hospital. Police have not identified those two men because they are witnesses and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Detectives believe there is at least one other person involved in the shooting and that this person is the one who shot Adams. However, police did not say if they have identified this person.

Barbery is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with a light complexion and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the Jan. 4 shooting is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department. They can call (727) 893-7780 or text "SPPD ' tip" to tip411. To be eligible for a $3,000 reward, they can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.